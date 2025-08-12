Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $178 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.

2025/08/12
PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 11, Eastern Time) was US$178 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$138 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$57.924 billion.

The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$14.2357 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.70 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$154.418 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.605 billion.

