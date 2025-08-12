Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $178 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 11, Eastern Time) was US$178 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$138 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$57.924 billion.

The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$14.2357 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.70 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$154.418 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.605 billion.