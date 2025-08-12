Malaysia Central Bank Paper Sparks Debate by Naming XRP and BTC as Monetary Alternatives

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/12 12:30
Bitcoin
BTC$117,638.14-1.16%
XRP
XRP$3.1378+0.59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0657+10.53%

A recent working paper from the Central Bank of Malaysia has identified XRP and bitcoin as potential alternatives to traditional monetary and payment systems.

Digital Assets Could Replace Bank Deposits

A recent working paper from the Central Bank of Malaysia (CBM) has identified XRP alongside bitcoin ( BTC) as potential “alternatives to the current monetary and payment instruments.” The paper, which examines the fundamentals of what the CBM calls modern money and its application to a central bank digital currency (CBDC), posits that these digital assets could eventually replace currency in circulation (CIC) or bank deposits if they become widely used.

“Private tokens such as Bitcoin or XRP may be widely used as means of payment outside the banking system in the future, replacing CIC or bank deposits,” the working paper asserts.

Nevertheless, the paper ultimately downplays the two cryptocurrencies’ prospects, citing their lack of a “stable nominal anchor” and “tendency towards fragmentation” as factors that work against them complementing or even replacing the current payment system.

Furthermore, the paper argues that without centralized institutions or intermediaries, “crypto platforms require large liquid balances to effect payments across different cryptocurrencies.” This is because decentralization, the paper asserts, “does not allow any party’s balance sheet to expand and contract.”

Despite this dim conclusion on the prospects of “private tokens,” the identification of XRP alongside BTC in the CBM working paper reignited a social media debate about the former’s utility. As expected, supporters of XRP lauded this as evidence that the digital asset is gaining ground, but this was rejected by opponents.

Malaysian Central Bank Paper Names XRP and Bitcoin as Potential Payment Alternatives

On the social media platform X, one user, Casey Delaney, noted the significance of XRP’s recognition by central banks, while another referenced it as “the future of finance.” Meanwhile, one user’s reference to a paper by Alexander Bechtel, Agata Ferreira, Jonas Gross, and Philipp Sandner that dismisses BTC and Ethereum ( ETH)’s credentials as payment instruments did not go over well with supporters of the two cryptocurrencies.

However, one user speculated that the Malaysian central bank paper’s conclusions are not based on independent research but are viewpoints influenced by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“Having worked with the Malaysian gov directly I’d say this is most likely to reflect IMF/world bank influence, incompetence, corruption, or a mix of all of these. It’s less likely to be the result of an in depth assessment of L2 scalability for BTC & its inherent strengths,” the user argued.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

PANews reported on August 16 that Jupiter tweeted that it will stake up to $580 million of SOL in the JLP fund pool through the native staking mechanism. This move
Solana
SOL$188.31-4.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1367-0.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0245-39.95%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.0005065+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 14:03
Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it has entered into two ten-year high-performance computing colocation agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack. Financial and Corporate Backing Bitcoin miner Terawulf announced on Aug. 14 that it had entered two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform Fluidstack. As part of […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08327-7.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1231-2.22%
Particl
PART$0.1741-0.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 13:30
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04738-8.49%
BULLS
BULLS$181.09+0.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25

Trending News

More

Jupiter: Will pledge up to $580 million of SOL from the JLP pool

Terawulf Secures $3.7B AI Hosting Deal With Fluidstack, Backed by Google

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

An Ethereum ICO participant transferred 334.7 ETH after more than a decade of inactivity, with a return rate of 14,269 times