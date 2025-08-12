Metaplanet holds a total of 18,113 bitcoins, with a total investment of approximately US$1.85 billion

PANews reported on August 12th that Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich disclosed that as of August 12, 2025, Metaplanet held a total of 18,113 bitcoins, representing a total investment of approximately $1.85 billion, at an average purchase price of approximately $101,911 per bitcoin. The company recently purchased 518 bitcoins at approximately $118,519 per bitcoin, spending approximately $61.4 million. Metaplanet's Bitcoin investment return from the beginning of 2025 to date has reached 468.1%.

