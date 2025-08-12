El Salvador has purchased 1 Bitcoin every day for 1,000 consecutive days and currently holds 6,266 BTC

PANews reported on August 12 that according to The Bitcoin Historian on the X platform, El Salvador has been implementing an investment strategy of purchasing one Bitcoin per day for 1,000 consecutive days.
On-chain data shows that the Salvadoran government currently holds a total of 6,266 BTC, with a total value of approximately US$745.9 million based on current prices.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.