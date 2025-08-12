AguilaTrades's short positions were stopped out for three consecutive days, resulting in a loss of $3.8 million

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to Ember's monitoring, AguilaTrades closed his short position for the third time in a row as the price of ETH climbed back above $4,300. It is reported that most of his ETH short positions opened early this morning were closed 20 minutes ago, and the remaining positions are being gradually closed through TWAP.

Three days ago, AguilaTrades made $11.3 million by going long on ETH, but in the last three days, it tried to short ETH three times in a row. Each time, it stopped loss when the ETH price was $50 higher than its opening price, resulting in a cumulative loss of $3.8 million.