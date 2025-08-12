Summon.fun to Launch as Main Coin Launchpad on Sui Blockchain, Expanding to Solana

Summon.fun is set to go live this month as the main coin launchpad on the Sui blockchain, offering instant token creation for meme coin and community projects, while also delivering a professional-grade studio for Web3 builders. The platform will expand to Solana within weeks of the Sui debut.

Summon.fun merges two core offerings into a single ecosystem. The Meme Launchpad enables anyone to launch a token on Sui in seconds, encouraging creative, community-led initiatives. The Summon Studio is designed for builders who want speed, sustainability, and revenue potential. Studio projects can launch quickly on Summon.fun and immediately start earning 50% of all trading fees, providing instant funding to kickstart development. These fees are accessible from the moment trading begins, giving builders a real advantage in bootstrapping their projects.

We’re making it possible for any creator to launch a token on Sui quickly, while giving builders the tools and revenue model to grow into long-term ventures,” said a Summon.fun spokesperson. “When we believe in a Studio project, we will support it very hard, from promotion to technical assistance, to help it scale fast.

A Full Social and Streaming Driven Ecosystem

Summon.fun is going beyond the standard launchpad model to create a full token-driven social ecosystem. Soon, users will be able to launch a token on Sui or Solana directly from social platforms like X (formerly Twitter) simply by posting the token name, ticker, logo, and chosen chain. Summon’s social account will automatically detect the post and handle the launch process, letting creators deploy in a few clicks without leaving their social feed.

The platform is also going all in on streaming, allowing creators and project teams to host live broadcasts tied to token launches and connect with audiences in real time.

Sui’s Record Breaking Momentum in 2025

Sui’s 2025 performance reinforces why Summon.fun is launching there first. In July 2025, Sui recorded $14.265 billion in decentralized exchange volume, one of the largest months on any chain. Stablecoin transaction volume hit $224 billion, surpassing Solana for the first time, with cumulative stablecoin volume now over $1 trillion.

Daily active users have climbed past 1.5 million, up more than threefold from mid 2024, with over 4.58 billion cumulative transactions processed. Sui’s low fees, extreme scalability tested at 297,000 transactions per second, and partnerships with major players like Circle and Microsoft continue to drive growth across DeFi, gaming, and NFTs.

From Sui to Solana and Back Again

A few weeks after the Sui launch, Summon.fun will debut on Solana to reach its highly active meme coin and trader communities.

Because of the speed and reliability of swapping between chains from Solana to Sui with Phantom Wallet, we expect many Solana users to move over to Sui in just a few clicks,

the spokesperson added.

Transparency, Visibility, and Roadmap

Summon.fun is built for fairness and discoverability, offering live trending lists, creator leaderboards, integrated social tools, and transparent on-chain data for every launch.

Future plans include expanding multichain support, enhancing cross-chain token discovery, integrating more social and streaming features, and adding gamified community mechanics, all aimed at reinforcing Summon.fun’s position as the leading coin launchpad and builder hub on the Sui blockchain.

About Summon.fun

Summon.fun is a multichain launchpad for meme coins and Web3 projects, debuting on the Sui blockchain with expansion to Solana. It offers instant token creation for community-led projects and a professional studio that allows builders to launch quickly and earn 50% of trading fees from day one. With token launches, social integration, and streaming capabilities, Summon.fun is redefining how projects are created, funded, and scaled in Web3. Beyond these products, Summon is also developing advanced tools designed to further strengthen the Sui ecosystem as a whole and, most importantly, expand the capabilities of the Summon ecosystem for the long term.

Website: https://summon.fun

X (Twitter): https://x.com/SummonFun

Press contact: [email protected]

