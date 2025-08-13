Trump Nominee Wants to Halt Monthly Jobs Reports

2025/08/13 04:15
E.J. Antoni has been tapped to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by U.S. President Donald Trump and now the Heritage Foundation Chief Economist wants to suspend the BLS’s monthly jobs report “until it is corrected.”

Antoni made the comments in a Fox interview just days after Trump fired former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, a little over a week ago. “Until it is corrected, the BLS should suspend issuing the monthly job reports but keep publishing the more accurate, though less timely, quarterly data, Antoni explained. “Major decision-makers from Wall Street to D.C. rely on these numbers, and a lack of confidence in the data has far-reaching consequences.” The Northern Illinois University Economics PhD graduate has long been a critic of the BLS, reportedly calling much of its data “phony baloney.”

