U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

PANews
2025/08/13 07:29
PANews reported on August 13th that U.S. stocks closed up 1.10% on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.39%. Circle (CRCL.N) rose 1.3%, while Intel (INTC.O) gained 5.62%. Aerospace services and semiconductor sectors saw strong gains. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 1.49%, with Tencent Music (TME.N) up 11.85% and Niu Electric (NIU.O) up 11.69%.

