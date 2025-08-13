Judge rules Musk must respond to OpenAI lawsuit alleging years of harassment to help its own xAI

PANews reported on August 13th that a federal judge ruled that Musk must face OpenAI's accusations that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media constituted a "years-long harassment campaign." U.S. District Judge Yvonne on Tuesday rejected the world's richest man's request to dismiss allegations that he used legal action, social media posts, and media statements as a weapon to undermine OpenAI's success, all to gain an advantage for his own generative artificial intelligence startup, xAI. A trial in the lawsuit is scheduled for March next year in federal court in Oakland, California.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.