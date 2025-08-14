Revolut adds RedStone’s RED to expand retail access to RWA market plumbing

Revolut has given its 60 million users a backstage pass to the real-world asset (RWA) revolution. By listing RedStone’s RED token, the fintech giant is enabling retail investors to stake in the oracle network quietly powering BlackRock, Apollo, and VanEck’s on-chain strategies.

Summary Revolut lists RedStone’s RED token, opening retail access to the oracle infrastructure behind real-world assets.

The move allows 60 million Revolut users to participate in staking and governance of a key DeFi network.

RedStone supports 170+ protocols, including tokenized funds from BlackRock, Apollo, and VanEck.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on August 13, Swiss-based oracle provider RedStone has secured a listing for its RED token on Revolut’s platform. It marks the first time a decentralized infrastructure token tied to real-world asset adoption has been made accessible to a mainstream retail audience.

The move effectively positions Revolut’s 60 million customers as potential stakeholders in the data layer supporting tokenized funds and credit products from BlackRock, Apollo, VanEck, and others.

From hidden infrastructure to a retail-accessible asset

The RED token gives Revolut users direct exposure to the economic layer behind on-chain price feeds. Through the Revolut app, customers can purchase RED, stake it to earn rewards, and strengthen the reliability of RWA markets in the process.

This staking mechanism isn’t just about yield; it’s a stake in the infrastructure itself. With over $8.5 billion in total value secured across 110+ chains and zero recorded downtime, RedStone’s track record lends credibility to what might otherwise seem like an abstract bet. For retail, it might provide an unprecedented opportunity to profit from the growth of RWAs without holding the underlying assets.

The development arrives at a time when Revolut is deepening its presence in global finance. According to the press release the fintech platform reported $1.4 billion in profit last year, alongside 15 million new users, a surge partly fueled by its aggressive crypto expansion. With Revolut X and other regulatory-compliant offerings, the company is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets.