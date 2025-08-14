El Salvador's Bitcoin purchases netted $66 million in profits, a 115% return.

2025/08/14 08:32
According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $124,000, reaching a new all-time high. Since November 18, 2022, El Salvador has purchased one BTC per day, totaling 1,000 BTC at an average price of $57,793 (cost $57.29 million, current value $124 million), resulting in unrealized profits of $66 million (+115%).

