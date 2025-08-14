Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $729 million yesterday, the second highest in history

2025/08/14 11:55
PANews reported on August 14 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs yesterday (August 13, Eastern Time) was US$729 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$501 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$11.307 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$155 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.951 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.22%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.088 billion.

Some of the invitees to the TRUMP dinner made profits through token trading, but their identities remained anonymous; the Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset money changers, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan; venture capital firm A100x launched a $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in the fields of AI, digital assets and blockchain.
PANews2025/05/18 17:11
PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of
PANews2025/08/16 11:59
PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million
PANews2025/06/23 23:30

