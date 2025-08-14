Coinbase suffered an MEV bot attack due to its interaction with the 0x exchange, resulting in an estimated loss of $300,000.

PANews
2025/08/14 12:20
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.157-15.68%

PANews reported on August 14th that Venn Network security researcher deeberiroz reported, according to The Block, that Coinbase lost approximately $300,000 due to a misconfigured interaction between Coinbase and the 0x project's "switcher" contract. In response, Coinbase Chief Security Officer Philip Martin stated that no customer funds were affected and that this was an isolated incident.

The 0x project provides an "exchanger," a contract designed specifically for performing swaps. This contract is permissionless and can be called by anyone to perform arbitrary operations, regardless of ownership restrictions. Because this contract is permissionless, the bot appears to have called the exchanger contract to perform a transfer, transferring approved tokens from the Coinbase wallet to their own addresses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

Some of the invitees to the TRUMP dinner made profits through token trading, but their identities remained anonymous; the Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset money changers, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan; venture capital firm A100x launched a $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in the fields of AI, digital assets and blockchain.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.109-1.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01529-3.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1231-2.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+1.33%
FUND
FUND$0.03012-24.70%
REVOX
REX$0.026351+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/05/18 17:11
OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of
Particl
PART$0.1743--%
Share
PANews2025/08/16 11:59
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $360 million, of which $169 million
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0903-2.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:30

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 360 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

The U.S. State Department issued a global alert, advising American citizens overseas to be vigilant

Google's ambition: from AI computing infrastructure to Crypto