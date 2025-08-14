Ethereum saw $2.3 billion in inflows this week, while altcoins, with the exception of XRP and Solana, saw no significant inflows.

PANews reported on August 14 that James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, pointed out that Ethereum's capital inflow continued to grow this week, reaching US$2.3 billion, and the cumulative inflow since the beginning of the year has reached US$10.5 billion.
Currently, with the exception of XRP and Solana, other altcoins have not seen significant inflows of funds. According to the latest data from CoinShares, Ethereum's assets under management (AUM) is $38.726 billion, far exceeding other cryptocurrencies.
