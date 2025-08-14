XRP Hits $3.40, SIX MINING Helps You Earn Passive Income

CryptoNews
2025/08/14 21:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.848-1.28%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$595.4-4.19%
SIX
SIX$0.02146-5.75%
Solana
SOL$196.48+0.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.05129-4.32%
XRP
XRP$3.1209-3.58%

After finding strong support in the $2.85–$2.95 range, XRP quickly reclaimed its 9-day moving average and is approaching key resistance at $3.33–$3.40. A successful breakout would open up potential for targets at $3.50 or even $3.55–$3.60.

With this upward momentum, investors may consider investing in crypto assets through the SIX MINING cloud mining platform, leveraging the dual advantages of stable hashrate and potential price appreciation to capitalize on passive value growth during this bull market.

Why Choose SIX MINING

  • Instant mining access through flexible contracts: Users can choose from a variety of mining contract packages that provide a fixed daily income based on their investment preferences.
  • Low-cost mining: No need to purchase or maintain mining equipment; SIX MINING takes care of all operating expenses.
  • Mobile monitoring, globally accessible: Investors can mine Bitcoin from anywhere in the world using only their smartphone. The SIX MINING app provides real-time income tracking.
  • Encrypted system protection: All user data is protected by SSL encryption, and our dedicated servers are protected from DDoS attacks.
  • Supports multiple cryptocurrencies: Users can settle profits in BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and BCH.

How to Join The SIX MINING Contract Program?

  1. Register as a SIX MINING user;
  2. Choose a contract plan that suits you for investment;
  3. Wait for the mining plan to expire and withdraw your personal earnings.

For contract plans, please refer to the SIX MINING contract page.

Mining Mobile Application?

  • Friendly app with a simple registration process;
  • Easy-to-navigate interface suitable for beginners;
  • Easily access and manage accounts anytime, anywhere;
  • Wide accessibility with Android and iOS options.

Summarize

In summary, XRP has stabilized at key support levels and continues to push upward toward resistance, potentially leading to a near-term breakout. For investors seeking to maximize returns during price increases, SIX MINING offers a low-entry cloud mining solution, allowing you to enjoy price appreciation while also benefiting from increased computing power, potentially resulting in double profits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08756+4.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-1.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

Metrics Ventures' July Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds 1/ Following the view we have held since May, the continued return of market bias has driven the
holoride
RIDE$0.001129+3.38%
MAY
MAY$0.04953-2.53%
Share
PANews2025/08/14 21:00
MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

PANews reported on August 14th that MicroStrategy has changed its legal name to Strategy Inc. , effective August 11th , according to Strategy's official website. The company's Nasdaq trading symbols
Share
PANews2025/08/14 21:07

Trending News

More

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave

MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

Unichain launches 200-millisecond subblocks to boost DeFi transaction speeds

USDC Treasury mints 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum chain