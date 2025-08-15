Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Crypto.news
2025/08/15 03:58
SUN
SUN$0.024299+0.73%

Justin Sun claims that Bloomberg publishing his wallet addresses would put him at risk of hacking and kidnapping.

Summary
  • Justin Sun is suing Bloomberg over his profile in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
  • The report puts his TRX holdings at 60 billion, or 60% of all tokens in circulation.
  • TRON Founder claims that Bloomberg promised to keep his wallets secret.

After publishing a report on Justin Sun’s wealth, Bloomberg is facing legal action from the controversial billionaire. In a Wednesday, August 13 blog post, TRON DAO (TRON) revealed that Sun filed a restraining order against Bloomberg. He is seeking to take down his Bloomberg Billionaires Index profile, which supposedly misrepresents his assets.

The profile, published on August 11, puts his net worth at $12.4 billion, most of which is in TRX. Notably, according to the report, Sun owns 60 billion out of 94 billion of all Tron tokens in circulation. According to Bloomberg, Sun also owns 17,000 Bitcoin (BTC), 224,000 Ethereum (ETH), and 700,000 USDT.

Justin Sun did not disclose what his actual crypto holdings are or which specific parts of the profile he disputes.

Sun claims Bloomberg set to dox his wallets

According to Sun, Bloomberg contacted him for information on his crypto holdings. He agreed to provide his wallet addresses for verification, under the condition that they would not be published.

Sun also sought an injunction to prevent Bloomberg from revealing those addresses. According to the complaint, publishing this information could put him at risk of hacking and kidnapping. So far, Bloomberg has not published the wallet addresses.

Bloomberg’s legal team responded by stating that they would oppose Sun’s restraining order. They argue that Sun cannot demonstrate how the profile caused harm or that Bloomberg breached any promise to him.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.82-3.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+3.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Key Takeaways: Global stablecoin policy approaches vary, creating potential competitive advantages for certain jurisdictions. Issuers may adjust their base of operations based on regulatory timelines and operational flexibility. Cross-border stablecoin adoption could be influenced by regional licensing requirements and compliance costs. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have issued a joint statement cautioning investors about sharp market movements linked to stablecoin-related announcements . The statement , published on August 14, comes amid price swings triggered by corporate disclosures, media coverage, social media posts, and speculation over potential stablecoin licensing in the city. Strict Stablecoin Licensing Criteria in Hong Kong The regulators noted that some claims have referenced recent communications with financial authorities, but stressed that such interactions form only part of the licensing process. The HKMA said approval depends on meeting high thresholds set under its stablecoin issuer framework. “An indication of interest or application for a stablecoin licence, and the HKMA’s communication with the interested entities are just part of the licensing process ,” the HKMA said. “The granting of a licence will be determined by the fulfilment of the licensing criteria.” The SFC and HKMA warned that preliminary plans or licence applications often carry considerable uncertainty. 🚀 GF Securities has teamed up with @HashKeyGroup to roll out tokenized securities denominated in US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and offshore yuan. #Hashkey #Tokenization https://t.co/6DuiJE1WXl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 27, 2025 They said market volatility driven by speculation can prompt irrational investor decisions, leading to unnecessary financial risks. The agencies urged the public to conduct thorough research and avoid basing investment choices on price momentum or market hype. SFC Executive Warns of Volatility SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said investors should be wary of unsubstantiated claims, particularly on social media. “They should always be mindful of the misleading prospects of gains from short-term price volatility,” she said, adding that the SFC will continue monitoring market activity and take enforcement action against manipulative or deceptive conduct. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said only a small number of stablecoin licences will be granted initially. He confirmed that the authority has engaged with dozens of parties interested in licensing, but stressed that such contact does not indicate approval or endorsement of any applicant’s prospects. The regulators also reminded market participants to avoid public statements that could mislead investors or create unrealistic expectations, demonstrating that safeguarding market integrity remains a shared priority. With Hong Kong moving forward with its regime, market participants may increasingly compare approval timelines, compliance costs, and operational flexibility across regions—factors that could influence where major issuers choose to base their activities and how cross-border stablecoin use evolves. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How do other major jurisdictions regulate stablecoin issuers? Approaches range from comprehensive licensing regimes in Singapore and the EU to more fragmented state-level oversight in the U.S. Could differing regulations lead to market fragmentation? Yes. Divergent rules may create regional ecosystems with limited interoperability, affecting liquidity and cross-border transaction efficiency. What factors influence where a stablecoin issuer chooses to operate? Issuers typically consider regulatory clarity, licensing speed, capital requirements, and the jurisdiction’s openness to digital asset innovation. How might cross-border adoption evolve? If multiple jurisdictions align on technical and compliance standards, stablecoins could see broader use in international trade and remittances. Do regulatory differences affect investor protection? Yes. Stronger oversight can improve disclosure and safeguard measures, but may also increase operational costs for issuers.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1245-4.52%
Threshold
T$0.01626-9.21%
U
U$0.02685-2.82%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1224-0.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.82-3.94%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/15 02:29
Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Citigroup is looking to make a further foray into the crypto and blockchain ecosystem with custody and payments solutions for stablecoins and crypto exchange-traded funds. The U.S. banking giant is considering a move into crypto custody, stablecoin payments, and other…
U
U$0.02685-2.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1326-8.92%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/15 04:11

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

Stablecoin Speculation Triggers Swings, Hong Kong SFC and HKMA Caution Investors

Citigroup eyes custody and payment services for crypto ETFs, stablecoins

Sapien to launch token to reward human intelligence in AI training

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?