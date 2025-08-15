Solana ETFs Face SEC Delay, Decision Postponed to October

The US regulator has extended its review period for two Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filings to October 16, 2025.

The SEC said that the extension allows “sufficient time to consider” Solana ETF proposals from Bitwise and 21Shares, which were originally due on August 17.

“The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider,” the Thursday filing read.

The maximum 60-day extension authority will be the final deadline for approval or denial.

Further, the agency has also delayed proposals from Canary Funds and Marinade Finance, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted.

“Suspect we won’t see too many more of these,” he wrote on X. “We’re expecting standard spot Solana ETFs to be approved by mid-October at the latest.”

Solana ETFs Approval Likely in October?

Despite the SEC’s delay on altcoin ETF decisions, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, is optimistic that a broad array of crypto ETFs will hit markets soon.

Speaking to CNBC, he explained how regulatory tailwinds and record inflows into Bitcoin and Ether funds are driving altcoin momentum. He said that the new rules would trigger a flood of product launches in the coming months.

Andrejs Balans, Risk Manager at YouHodler, told Cryptonews that aside from Bitcoin and Ethereum, projects like Solana and Polkadot have attracted institutional interest, but are still considered experimental.

“Only a few of these are likely to survive long enough to gain serious attention from major capital allocators.”

SOL Surged Past $200, Indicates Strong Uptrend

Solana price rose to $209 on Thursday, amid soaring discussions over the potential Solana ETF launch in the US. Per CoinMarketCap, the 24-hour low and high are $195.26 and $209.67, respectively.

CoinGlass data noted massive buying in the derivatives market. Open interest (OI) has increased near its recent record of $12, which indicates that traders are positioning for the continuation of this uptrend.

Additionally, crypto liquidations in the past 24 hours have surged to $800 million, including $50 million worth of SOL long positions.