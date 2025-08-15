Superform v2 testnet upgrade adds support for EIP-7702

PANews reported on August 15th that the Superform v2 public beta testnet has launched an upgraded version, adding features such as support for the latest protocol, EIP-7702, and a prompt to switch allocation methods during withdrawals. This fixes issues with uneven withdrawal distribution, while also improving user experience, including loading speed and smoother page operation. In just one week since the public beta launch, over 10,000 users have created accounts and completed 35,000 treasury deposits.

According to previous news, the Superform Foundation has been established and will release token economic papers in the next few months .