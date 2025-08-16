These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Amid market uncertainty, LILPEPE, XLM & HBAR trade under $1 but show Ethereum-like potential for massive 2026 gains.

The crypto market feels different right now, doesn’t it? The world is dealing with economic shifts, inflation stress, and whispers of another financial reset.

While some people pull their money into cash, savvy investors are doubling down on undervalued assets, especially in crypto. Why? Because it’s the underdogs that usually give the most significant returns when things settle.

Back in 2015, Ethereum was barely a whisper. Today it’s a titan. Now in 2025, three tokens under $1, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Stellar (XLM), and Hedera (HBAR), are showing that same early potential.

They’re cheap now, but they carry serious long-term value. And if projections hold, LILPEPE could explode from its presale price of $0.0019 to over $1.20 by 2026, handing early investors wild gains. Let’s unpack why these three deserve your attention.

Little Pepe: The meme that’s growing muscles

Forget everything people know about memecoins. Little Pepe is built differently. It’s not just riding on nostalgia or hype; it’s backed by real infrastructure. This Ethereum-based Layer 2 chain was made for speed, fun, and function, allowing meme tokens to live without the high fees that kill momentum.

Stage 10 of the LILPEPE presale is 90% filled, selling tokens at $0.0019. That’s up from $0.0018 in Stage 9, and the price is about to climb to $0.0020 in Stage 11.

The full launch will be at $0.0030, meaning anyone jumping in now could walk away with a potential 60.89% profit by the time it hits exchanges. But that’s just short-term. If the current trajectory continues, analysts are already eyeing $0.10 to $1.20 by 2026. And with over $16.9 million raised, an ongoing 777k token giveaway, and a huge fan base behind it, it’s more than a meme; it’s a movement.

LILPEPE is also listed on CoinMarketCap and audited by Certik, giving it a stamp of legitimacy that most memecoins dream about. And with 20 presale stages planned, things are only just heating up. The launch price is close, but post-launch growth could turn this frog into a prince.

Stellar: The steady hand in global payments

Stellar is focused on making global payments simple, fast, and low-cost. Think of it like the PayPal of blockchain, but with a much bigger vision.

Currently, XLM trades around $0.30–$0.40, and analysts expect it could hit $1 or more by 2026, with longer-term forecasts pushing past $2.50. It’s already partnered with IBM and other payment networks to streamline cross-border transactions.

For anyone looking for a coin that prioritizes utility and adoption over flashy marketing, XLM is one to watch. It’s been around since 2014 and has weathered multiple market crashes. That kind of resilience isn’t just impressive, it’s promising. Those who missed ETH in its early days, Stellar might be your second shot.

Hedera: The enterprise sleeper pick

Then there’s Hedera, a quiet but powerful force in blockchain. Unlike typical blockchains, Hedera uses a hashgraph consensus model that’s fast, secure, and energy-efficient. It’s backed by some of the biggest names in tech and finance, and it’s already integrated into enterprise-level applications.

Currently, HBAR is priced around $0.25, making it seriously undervalued. Many see it rising to $0.50 or even $1 by 2026, especially as more companies move onto decentralized platforms. And while it’s not as flashy as meme tokens, Hedera might be one of the most stable underdogs in the market.

Final thoughts

LILPEPE, XLM, and HBAR all sit under $1 today, but their potential runs deep. Looking for the one with the loudest buzz and the most significant upside? LILPEPE is the one to watch. That presale is still open, the clock’s ticking, and the launch is close. This could be a window for those who have been burned or sat on the sidelines too long. With LILPEPE already up 90% from its Stage 1 price, and potential gains of up to 1,200% if it hits $1.20, it’s not just hype, it’s math. Don’t sleep on this frog; it might just leap past $1 and keep going.

