DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Crypto.news
2025/08/16 03:24

DeFi Development Corp. is expanding its Solana holdings with the latest 110,000 SOL purchase.

Summary
  • DeFi Development Corp. has increased its Solana treasury holdings to $273M
  • Lastest acquisition amounted to 110,000 SOL, worth about $22 million
  • The company’s Solana per share metric rose 9%

DeFi Dev Corp is rapidly accumulating Solana (SOL) as its treasury asset. On Friday, August 15, DeFi Development Corp. announced the purchase of another 110,000 SOL, worth about $22 million. The latest acquisition put its holdings at 1,420,173 SOL, currently valued at around $273 million.

As a result, the firm’s key metric, Solana per share, rose 9% to 0.0675 as of August 14. Moreover, the metric has risen 48% over the past 30 days, showcasing the firm’s aggressive accumulation strategy.

The Solana per share metric represents the value of Solana holdings divided by the number of the company’s shares. Critically, the metric also represents investors’ exposure to Solana, which is the main reason why investors buy the stock.

The company will immediately stake its Solana holdings to generate yield. This positions it to passively increase its holdings further, alongside other yield-generating activities.

DeFi Dev Corp is rapidly increasing SOL holdings

DeFi Development Corp is one of the most aggressive players among crypto treasury firms. On July 22, the company held just under 1 million SOL tokens, while its holdings are now at 1,420,173 SOL.

The firm is increasing its balance sheet through a combination of debt and equity financing. On June 12, the firm secured a $5 billion line of credit to accumulate SOL tokens when market conditions are favorable.

This means the firm has access to enough capital to massively expand its Solana treasury reserves. At current prices, $5 billion is equivalent to about 27 million SOL, while the company still holds only 1.42 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01416-0.77%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002784+4.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008137-4.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5908-2.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+2.70%
Ethereum
ETH$4,412.28-2.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-7.00%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 00:58

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto