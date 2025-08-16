KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 04:20
KULR Technology Group booked a net income of $8.14 million in the second quarter of 2025, fueled mainly by gains from its bitcoin holdings.

KULR Leverages Bitcoin for $8.14M Gain; Revenue up 63% in Q2

KULR, which joined the Russell 3000 Index in June, builds energy storage solutions for extreme environments and uses bitcoin (BTC) as a key treasury asset.

Revenue jumped 63% year-over-year to $3.97 million for the quarter ending June 30, the company told Bitcoin.com News this week. Product sales climbed 74% to $1.98 million, while combined cash and accounts receivable stood at $24.73 million as of June 30.

Earnings of $8.14 million, or $0.22 per share, marked a sharp turnaround from last year’s $5.89 million loss. The boost came largely from a mark-to-market lift in the value of its bitcoin holdings since March 31, 2025. KULR held 1,021 bitcoin, boasting a year-to-date bitcoin yield of 291.2%.

On the operational front, KULR expanded active bitcoin mining power to 750 petahash per second (PH/s) and is targeting 1.25 exahash per second (EH/s) by late summer. The firm secured a $20 million credit facility from Coinbase Credit for additional bitcoin purchases and completed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split effective June 23.

Despite the top-line growth, operating losses widened to $9.45 million from $5.33 million a year earlier. Gross margin slipped to 18% from 24% due to unexpected labor costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses reached $6.94 million, while research and development spending rose to $2.44 million.

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

