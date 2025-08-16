218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities

PANews reported on August 16th that Tim Beiko summarized the 218th Ethereum Core Developers' Executive (ACDE) meeting, which reviewed the achievements of Fusaka Devnet-4, addressed stability issues, and set priorities for the upcoming Devnet-5. The meeting focused on resolving differences in blob fee calculations across clients, improving the diversity of startup nodes, and unifying fork parameter logic through updated specifications and static tests.

Developers have postponed the timeline decision for the Sepolia and Holesky forks until Devnet-5 is finalized to ensure stability before scheduling a public testnet launch. The Glamsterdam upgrade is progressing, with ePBS (EIP-7732) and BAL (EIP-7928) confirmed as primary proposals, while other proposals, such as FOCIL, remain conditionally considered for inclusion. Discussions also covered improvements to the BAL specification, a more robust pre-ACD testing process, feedback on the "Safe-Head" proposal, and consensus on ModExp repricing and contract size increases, which will be stress-tested in Devnet-5.