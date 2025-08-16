BlockSec: D3XAT is suspected of being attacked, and the current estimated loss is $160,000

PANews reported on August 16th that Web3 security firm BlockSec has detected a suspected attack on D3XAT, a cryptocurrency exchange within the BSC ecosystem, with estimated losses reaching $160,000. Although the contract is not open source, preliminary analysis suggests that price manipulation may have occurred due to its reliance on spot prices.

