Standard Chartered Bank: Norway's sovereign wealth fund increased its holdings of Bitcoin-related assets by 83% in the second quarter

PANews reported on August 17th that Geoffrey Kendrick, Global Head of Digital Asset Research at Standard Chartered Bank, stated that Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Bitcoin-related holdings by 83% in the second quarter. The fund increased its Bitcoin equivalent exposure from 6,200 BTC to 11,400 BTC in the second quarter, an 83% increase. This holding is invested almost entirely in MicroStrategy, with an additional position in Metaplanet worth approximately 200 BTC. Norges Bank Investment Management, also known as the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, managing $1.7 trillion in assets.