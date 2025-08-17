NFT transaction volume increased by 30% month-on-month to US$173 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 160%.

PANews reported on August 17th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 30% over the past week, reaching $173.2 million. NFT buyers surged by 190.41% to 214,716, while NFT sellers increased by 168.71% to 115,289. The number of NFT transactions decreased by 10.65% to 1,553,949.

Ethereum network transaction volume reached $105.4 million, an 85% increase from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $18.1 million, a 33.48% increase. Polygon network transaction volume reached $11.5 million, a 35.51% decrease. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.3 million, a 3.52% decrease. Solana network transaction volume reached $8.9 million, a 10.14% increase.

This week's high-value transactions include:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #4795 sold for 200 ETH ($909,183)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #2337 sold for 140 ETH ($634,809)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #7706 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 100 ETH ($453,435 USD)
