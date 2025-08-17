Analyst: Over 890,000 ETH awaiting redemption, which may intensify the selling pressure of ETH

PANews
2025/08/17 08:35
BRC20.COM
COM$0.024161+5.59%
MAY
MAY$0.04966-1.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,416.47-0.99%

PANews reported on August 17th that the Ethereum blockchain validator exit queue has reached 897,599 ETH, a record high, according to data from validatorqueue.com. In response, Juan Leon, senior investment strategist at Bitwise, suggested that the growing queue of ETH waiting to be unstaked may be the reason for the asset's recent pullback. After nearing a record high, ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has lost hundreds of dollars in value in recent days.

Juan Leon explained that the queue of unstaked ETH could negatively impact the price of ETH. "Tokens like stETH can trade at a discount. This discount reduces their value as collateral, triggering risk reduction, hedging, and even liquidations, ultimately leading to a sell-off in ETH spot trading." Juan Leon added that as the redemption queue grows, some trades may close out, especially if the cost of borrowing ETH spikes. When this happens, "leveraged 'stETH loops' trades conducted through liquidity pools on DeFi protocols will no longer be profitable." Leon said: "Traders repay their loans by closing their positions and selling ETH, creating a synchronized selling pressure."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to buy HYPE

PANews reported on August 17th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale has deposited $19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE. Currently, the whale holds 555,608 HYPE (valued
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.39-3.47%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 08:46
NFT transaction volume increased by 30% month-on-month to US$173 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 160%.

NFT transaction volume increased by 30% month-on-month to US$173 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 160%.

PANews reported on August 17th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 30% over the past week, reaching $173.2 million. NFT buyers surged
Moonveil
MORE$0.10045+0.51%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004693+0.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 09:03
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Stock market crash indicators are flashing red, according to Robert Kiyosaki, as bitcoin gains favor while traditional retirement plans face devastating losses in the looming collapse. Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Market Collapse With Bitcoin Targeting $1 Million Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has again voiced concern over the possibility of a severe […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.0278+2.13%
RedStone
RED$0.3826+1.67%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 08:30

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 19.38 million USDC into HyperLiquid to buy HYPE

NFT transaction volume increased by 30% month-on-month to US$173 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 160%.

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

Two addresses swapped 1,791.5 ETH for LINK in the past 7 hours, worth $7.84 million.

The ETF Store President: It is not recommended to buy BTC or ETH through "treasury companies", you can buy directly