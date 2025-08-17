Analyst: Bitcoin Peaks Follow Halving Patterns—Next One Expected by Late 2025

Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 15:30
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06846+0.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,234.52+0.77%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003621-3.02%

Crypto analyst Cryptobirb predicts that bitcoin is nearing its cycle peak, which is likely to occur between October 19 and November 20, 2025.

Halving Events and Bull Market Length

A crypto analyst is projecting bitcoin ( BTC) to peak between Oct. 19 and Nov. 20, 2025, before bears typically take over. Using the Bitcoin Cycle Peak Countdown model, Cryptobirb asserts the BTC bull market, which usually lasts 1,060 to 1,100 days, is now at day 997 since the cycle low observed on Nov. 21, 2022.

In an Aug. 14 post on X, Cryptobirb suggested that BTC halving events often provide clues of when the top cryptocurrency is likely to peak. As explained in the post, while BTC peaked some 366 days after the first halving event, subsequent halving events show it peaking more than some 500 days later. It has now been more than 550 days since the last halving event occurred on April 19, 2024, and according to Cryptobirb, BTC is now less than 70 days away from reaching its latest cycle peak.

Analyst: Bitcoin Peaks Follow Halving Patterns—Next One Expected by Late 2025

Cryptobirb also points to the length of each BTC’s last four bull markets to back projections of his model. While this lasted just short of a calendar year in 2010-2011, it more than doubled to 746 days in the 2011-2013 bull market. However, since then, each of the BTC bull markets has surpassed 1,000 days, and the current one is already tracking toward 1,060-1,100 days, Cryptobirb said.

“Where are we now? Cycle low: Nov. 21, 2022 (997 days ago). Days since last halving: 482, peak odds also highest in next 3 months, with the sweet spot between Oct. 15 & Nov. 15, 2025,” Cryptobirb concluded.

According to the crypto analyst, bear markets also follow a pattern; each typically lasts between 370 and 410 days. The average loss incurred in each bear market, which Cryptobirb projects to take hold in 2026, has been -66%.

Although BTC has been setting milestone after milestone since the start of the year, Cryptobirb’s model asserts that October and November are bitcoin’s “best months” because they “deliver the top average gains and the most all-time-highs.”

To prepare for this, Cryptobirb urged his followers to plan their exit, cut leverage and take profits while readying for an altcoin season which starts post-peak

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

PANews reported on August 17 that according to Nansen data, in the past week, based on realized profits and losses, a16z achieved a profit of US$12.06 million through 9 wallets,
Share
PANews2025/08/17 16:00
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001787+2.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+2.56%
AaveToken
AAVE$305.79+4.55%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01563+3.10%
Maple Finance
SYRUP$0.44661+4.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02932+6.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 20:55

Trending News

More

Data: a16z achieved $12.06 million in profits in the past week, leading investment institutions

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone

K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change

Cardano Developer EMURGO to Stop Delegating Genesis ADA to 7 Community DReps