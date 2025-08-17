Metaplanet CEO: The goal of increasing Bitcoin holdings to 30,000 this year has not changed

PANews reported on August 17th that Simon Gerovich, CEO of a Japanese listed company, stated in a post on the X platform that the company's goal of increasing its Bitcoin holdings to 30,000 this year remains unchanged (current holdings are 18,113 BTC) and that it will own 1% of all Bitcoin by 2027. The company is currently following a clear roadmap to guide daily execution and long-term goals. Metaplanet is fully transparent, providing proof of reserves and openly sharing its performance dashboard data. Trust is built on verification. Metaplanet, along with Strategy and other companies, is incentivizing hundreds of companies worldwide to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets, driving growth and adoption. The recent market decline is normal; what truly instills confidence in the market is the continued strengthening of fundamentals.