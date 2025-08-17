Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program

2025/08/17 22:19
Bitcoin
PANews reported on August 17th that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer announced on the X platform that the company has launched a convertible stock loan program for 105 BTC. The loan is structured into up to five tranches of 21 BTC each. The first tranche has already been launched, with an exercise price of 400 Swedish kronor per share. The conversion window opens on September 10, 2025, and future target conversion prices within the framework are 450, 500, 550, and 600 Swedish kronor. The instrument matures in six months, with repayments made in BTC. Through this Bitcoin convertible stock loan program, Bitcoin Treasury Capital will increase its reserves and continue to accumulate Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

