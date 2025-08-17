Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.

2025/08/17
PANews reported on August 17 that according to data disclosed by EntropyAdvisors, Arbitrum DAO was one of the first organizations to join the Ethereum Strategic Reserve. Its Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% per month, reaching 22,500 ETH at the time of writing, with a value of nearly US$100 million, accounting for 0.02% of the current Ethereum supply.

