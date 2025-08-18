These 2 affordable coins could reach $1 sooner than leading coins

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

DOGE struggles to break $1, while LILPEPE and XLM under $1 show stronger 2025 growth potential for bigger profits.

Table of Contents Little Pepe: The memecoin that works

Stellar: A blockchain powerhouse with cross-border potential

Conclusion: In 2025, LILPEPE and XLM could do better than Doge

Summary DOGE stalls near $0.24, while LILPEPE and XLM show stronger growth potential.

LILPEPE presale tops $17m, offering real utility and 12,000% upside in 2025.

With Layer-2 speed and DeFi use, LILPEPE could outpace DOGE in the next bull run.

The most popular cryptocurrency is arguably Dogecoin (DOGE). This is due to an active fan base and star appearances, particularly those of Elon Musk.

Dogecoin is too popular yet, since there are many of them, and they are not instrumental, so it does not look like Doge will ever be valued at a dollar. According to the analysts, the DOGE prices will grow marginally in 2025 (between $0.231 and $0.341).

At the time of writing, the current price is hovering at $0.2392. But, at the same time, two new cryptocurrencies, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and Stellar (XLM), offer even stronger growth options. These coins cost less than $1 each and are well-positioned to beat Dogecoin and offer a better chance of making big profits.

LILPEPE and XLM could easily grow faster than DOGE in 2025 because they have numerous real-world applications, a growing number of investors, and significant room for growth.

Little Pepe: The memecoin that works

Little Pepe is getting much attention in the cryptocurrency world and is called the next big memecoin. LILPEPE is different from other memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu because it has real use.

These coins mostly rely on community hype to do well. A Layer-2 blockchain that is compatible with Ethereum is used to build the token. This increases the speed of transactions, reduces fees, and scalability of the network.

These technical features give LILPEPE a strong base that most memecoins don’t have. This is one of the main reasons investors looking for long-term growth have noticed it. LILPEPE is a significant investment because it is only $0.0019 during its presale.

The token has already raised over $17 million in presale funds, showing investors are very confident. LILPEPE has more room to grow because its market cap is much smaller than that of DOGE. Analysts think it could go up by an astonishing 12,000% by 2025.

If LILPEPE grows this much, it will be able to compete with some of the best cryptocurrencies on the market. LILPEPE is different from other cryptocurrencies because it combines meme culture with real-world usefulness. Celebrity support and viral moments are what primarily drive the value of DOGE.

On the other hand, LILPEPE has the potential to become a valuable asset in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space. Its Layer-2 infrastructure makes it more useful than memecoins that lack a clear use case, which could give it an advantage in the next bull run.

Certik has also checked the token, which makes the project more trustworthy and ensures it is safe.

Stellar: A blockchain powerhouse with cross-border potential

Stellar (XLM) is a blockchain that allows one to send money across borders cheaply, addressing one of the most serious issues in the international financial system: the transfer of funds to other countries globally.

The solution is a real-life solution, Stellar. It is trading at roughly $0.4536. The blockchain created by Stellar enables individuals and businesses to transfer currency between each other using a path with negligible fees, unlike other modern banking systems.

With the increasing number of countries utilizing digital currencies and blockchain technology, the demand for their solution has expanded further, making cross-border payments less complicated. Stellar is trending towards this by collaborating with large organizations such as IBM and the World Bank. These alliances confirm the platform’s usefulness and establish it as a significant player in future financial services.

The price of the XLM will increase as more enterprises and financial institutions adopt Stellar’s blockchain. The currency will grow considerably in the coming years since most individuals desire fast and convenient methods to send funds across borders.

Stellar is geared towards making XLM scale up. Due to its low cost and worthwhile fundamentals, it is an excellent investment opportunity for long-term investors who prefer having a token that provides stability yet significant potential for growth.

Conclusion: In 2025, LILPEPE and XLM could do better than Doge

Dogecoin is still a popular memecoin, but it’s not likely to reach $1 anytime soon because it has few uses and a high market cap. Little Pepe and Stellar, on the other hand, have more room to grow because they have real-world uses and strong technical foundations.

These tokens are more likely to reach $1 before DOGE because LILPEPE has a new Layer-2 blockchain and a growing community of supporters. Stellar focuses on cross-border payments and has strong partnerships with institutions. Those who want to make a lot of money in 2025, should consider moving their money from DOGE to LILPEPE and XLM. These tokens not only have a better chance of growing, but they also offer more long-term and beneficial investment options. LILPEPE is the coin to watch for those who want to profit from the next wave of cryptocurrency growth.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.