Today's Fear and Greed Index is 60, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state.

2025/08/18 08:16
PANews reported on August 18 that according to Alternative data, the crypto panic and greed index dropped to 60 today, compared to 64 yesterday, and market sentiment remains in a "greedy" state.

Note: The panic index threshold is 0-100, including indicators: volatility (25%) + market trading volume (25%) + social media heat (15%) + market research (15%) + Bitcoin's proportion in the entire market (10%) + Google hot word analysis (10%).

