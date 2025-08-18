Ethereum Exit Queue Continues to Grow, Waiting Times Reach 15 Days

PANews
2025/08/18 09:39
Triathon
Ethereum
PANews reported on August 18th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, the number of ETH waiting to exit the Ethereum PoS network has increased to 872,893, with a waiting time of approximately 15 days and 4 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to enter the market was 259,783, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 4 days and 12 hours.

Solana Ecosystem AMM Research: The Underlying Code Behind High Liquidity

In the current situation of the Web3 industry, DeFi-related products occupy an absolute market share. Among them, AMM (Automated Market Maker) is a key link and a powerful promoter of
Qubic community votes to list Dogecoin as next testing target

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Qubic community and the Monero 51% attacker have voted to target Dogecoin for further testing. Qubic officials responded that they
GMX Solana Launches RWA Market for US Stocks and ETF Perpetual Contracts

PANews reported on August 18th that GMX Solana has officially launched its RWA market, supporting perpetual contracts for major US stocks and ETFs, including SPY , QQQ , AAPL ,
