An independent miner successfully mined block 910440 and received a block reward of 3.125 BTC

PANews
2025/08/18 10:06
Bitcoin
BTC$115,637.98-2.15%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1556-1.64%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.33821-3.00%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1676-1.46%

PANews reported on August 18th that, according to mempool.space data, Bitcoin block 910440 was successfully mined by an independent miner from the Solo CK mining pool at 6:19 PM yesterday, receiving a block reward of 3.125 BTC, equivalent to approximately $369,000 at current prices. This block contained 4,913 transactions, with an average transaction fee of 0.28 to 300 satoshis per byte.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt , London's new bank Revolut is actively exploring the issuance of its own stablecoin. People familiar with the matter revealed that
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01908-3.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.086-13.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0626-5.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:52
President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement

President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement

PANews reported on June 28 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that the end of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC has cleared the way
XRP
XRP$3.0033-4.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.086-13.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 14:13
The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

PANews reported on August 18th that according to the Securities Times, the combined market capitalization of A-share companies today exceeded 100 trillion yuan (calculated by multiplying the latest A-share price
Share
PANews2025/08/18 11:27

Trending News

More

Insider: Revolut is actively exploring issuing its own stablecoin

President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement

The market capitalization of A-shares exceeded 100 trillion yuan, setting a historical high

EV Startup Faraday Future Launches $10 Billion Crypto Strategy

The crypto market generally fell, with only the DeFi sector bucking the trend and rising by 1.81%.