Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.85 billion last week, a record high

PANews reported on August 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.85 billion last week (August 11 to August 15, Eastern Time), setting a record high.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETHA ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $2.32 billion, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.16 billion. The second largest was Fidelity's FETH ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $361 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.74 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a weekly net outflow of US$71.57 million. The total net outflow of ETHE in history has now reached US$4.39 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.15 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.67 billion.