Renmin University Law School holds advanced training course on virtual currency, stablecoin and RWA legal practice

PANews reported on August 18th that the Renmin University of China Law School official account announced that a senior training course on cutting-edge legal practices related to the disposal of virtual currencies, stablecoins, and RWAs will be held from August 29th to 31st , 2025. The course will systematically analyze the legal attributes, regulatory framework, and disposal process of virtual currencies, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins. The course will focus on judicial investigations, compliance risk management, and typical case studies. The training fee is 9,800 yuan, with discounts available for alumni and group registrations. Applicants include practitioners, corporate legal affairs, and researchers.