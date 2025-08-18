Centrifuge’s TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund

Crypto.news
2025/08/18 16:59
FUND
FUND$0.0246+0.20%

Blockchain infrastructure platform Centrifuge has crossed $1.1 billion in TVL, driven by strong demand for its JAAA fund, as institutions seek higher yields and diversified credit exposure.

Summary
  • Centrifuge’s TVL has surpassed $1 billion milestone, joining Securitize ($3.1B) and Ondo Finance ($1.3B) among platforms that have reached this milestone.
  • The milestone is driven by strong demand for the Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund, a tokenized pool of AAA-rated corporate loans.
  • Growth follows the launch of a tokenized S&P 500 fund and the platform’s migration to Ethereum with Centrifuge V3.

Blockchain infrastructure platform Centrifuge’s TVL has crossed $1.1 billion, fueled by demand for its Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund — a tokenized pool of top-rated collateralized loan obligations.

The JAAA fund, which currently manages more than $653 million on-chain, offers investors exposure to corporate loan-backed securities with AAA ratings, combining strong credit quality with liquidity and an annual yield of around 5.10%. Structured as a professional fund domiciled in the British Virgin Islands, it’s open to non-U.S. professional investors with a minimum ticket size of $500,000.

Centrifuge's TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund - 1

Alongside JAAA, Centrifuge also offers the Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund, a vehicle investing in short-term U.S. government bills, which has attracted more than $392 million in assets.

Centrifuge's TVL surpasses $1b milestone on strength of tokenized credit fund - 2

The $1 billion milestone places Centrifuge alongside Securitize, which tokenized BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and holds over $3.1B, and Ondo Finance, with $1.3B.

As Centrifuge CEO Bhaji Illuminati told Cointelegraph, products like the JAAA fund are attracting rapid interest as institutions seek higher yields and diversified credit exposure, even though U.S. Treasurys remain the primary entry point for many allocators. Illuminati also highlighted that private credit and other differentiated fixed-income strategies are gaining traction, and hinted at forthcoming launches aimed at expanding these offerings.

S&P 500 fund launch and Ethereum migration

The $1 billion TVL milestone follows Centrifuge’s early July launch of a tokenized S&P 500 fund in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices.

It also comes after the platform’s major infrastructure upgrade, with Centrifuge completing its migration from Polkadot to Ethereum on July 24 with Centrifuge V3, becoming a multichain, EVM-native protocol that enhances DeFi composability and strengthens integration across its expanding suite of tokenized real-world assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

Recently, PANews interviewed Danny, a core contributor of Pundi AI. He reviewed his entrepreneurial journey from payment to AI, and shared the team&#39;s technical solutions, insights into the Southeast Asian Web3 industry, and deep thoughts on VC models and AI development. From the QR code payment experiment in Indonesia to breaking the global AI data bottleneck today, the story of Pundi AI is not only a microcosm of technological iteration, but also a vivid portrayal of Southeast Asian Web3 innovation and exploration.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.158846-7.29%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4797-3.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189-5.93%
VinuChain
VC$0.00439-2.22%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001868-3.71%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 10:30
The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 19 that Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF), a British listed company, announced that it has purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins according to its
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799-13.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:38
A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89Da returned to the market with $96 million in USDC and once again opened a long position
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,275.39-5.92%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 16:51

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Pundi AI core contributors: From payment to AI, production efficiency is the key to AI Agent breakthrough

The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins

A whale once again entered the market with 96 million USDC and opened a long position of 15,353 ETH

Digital Asset Rout: BTC, ETH, and XRP Lead $300B Crypto Sell-Off

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war