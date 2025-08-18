Strategy Acquires 430 Bitcoin, Bolstering Holdings to 629,376 BTC

Strategy Inc. said it acquired 430 bitcoin between Aug. 11–17, 2025, spending $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per BTC, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 bitcoin worth approximately $46.15 billion.

The purchases were funded entirely by net proceeds from recent sales of preferred shares via its at-the-market (ATM) programs. During the same period, the company sold $50.4 million worth of preferred stock across three series: STRK ($19.3M net proceeds), STRF ($19.0M), and STRD ($12.1M). Separately, Strategy updated its equity guidance, stating it will now tactically issue class A common stock (MSTR) to cover debt interest and preferred dividends when its “mNAV” metric falls below 2.5x. As of August 17, the company maintained active ATM programs for its common and preferred shares, with $17.0 billion and $50.7 billion remaining available, respectively.