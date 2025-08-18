Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC, while 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH.

PANews
2025/08/18 21:27
Bitcoin
BTC$115,659.18-2.14%
Ethereum
ETH$4,321.12-4.99%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009952-2.99%

PANews reported on August 18th that according to updated Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 722 BTC (approximately $83.48 million), with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 976 BTC (approximately $113 million), bringing its current holdings to 749,945 BTC (approximately $86.67 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,218 ETH (approximately $109 million), with iShares (Blackrock) receiving 76,851 ETH (approximately $334 million), bringing its holdings to 3,567,302 ETH (approximately $15.49 billion).

