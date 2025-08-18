Injective Launches First On-Chain NVIDIA H100 GPU Derivatives Marketplace

2025/08/18 23:07
PANews reported on August 18th that Injective announced the launch of the first on-chain marketplace for trading NVIDIA H100 GPU rental prices. Powered by Squaretower, this innovative marketplace uses a decentralized oracle to track hourly H100 GPU rental costs in real time, empowering users with financial access to core AI computing components.

The H100 GPU is one of NVIDIA's most advanced chips, widely used in high-performance computing and generative AI. Injective's move not only brings AI infrastructure to the blockchain, but also creates a new asset class for decentralized finance, driving the deep integration of AI and crypto finance.

