Tokenized assets double in a year as Wall Street pushes into on-chain finance

Crypto.news
2025/08/19 00:03

Stablecoins still account for 90% of all RWAs, but other segments are growing quickly.

Summary
  • RWA assets, excluding stablecoins, doubled on a yearly basis
  • Private credit and tokenized treasuries are the fastest-growing RWA segment
  • BlackRock’s BUIDL fund leads in the tokenized Treasury segment

Real-world assets have seen significant growth in the past year. On August 18, the total value of tokenized assets rose to $26,30 billion, up from $12.4 billion in the same time of year, according to the data from rwa.xyz.

Total value of RWAs on-chain, excluding stablecoins, with breakdown by asset type

Tokenized private credit was by far the biggest segment, accounting for more than half of all RWA value, at $15.3 billion. At the same time, tokenized treasuries were the segment that saw the biggest growth, rising 80% year to date to $7.31 billion.

BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, which offers tokenized U.S. Treasuries, leads among all RWA issuers, with $2.397 billion in value. Tether Gold (XAUT) tokenized gold is in second place, with $1.252 billion in value.

Why Wall Street is betting on RWAs

Tokenized assets offer investors an easier way to get exposure to traditional assets. For instance, private credit was typically available only to select banks and institutional investors. With RWAs, companies can look for funding from a broader range of investors.

The same goes for tokenized U.S. Treasuries, which offer an easy way for foreign investors to access this market. This enables Wall Street to grow the markets for its services, which is why many companies are jumping in.

Interestingly, stablecoins could be considered the biggest RWA segment. Technically tokenized cash, the total value of all stablecoins is currently $266.74 billion. This would make stablecoins over 90% of the RWA market if they were counted as RWA assets. Still, due to their different utility, they are usually not.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$843.95-1.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1191-5.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002111+6.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008941+1.59%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.08-2.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-12.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

PANews reported on August 18th that Informal Systems, its high-performance BFT consensus engine, Malachite, has been acquired by Circle to support the launch of Arc, a new open-source layer-1 blockchain
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0.017195-9.40%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5717-6.64%
ARC
ARC$0.003966-2.07%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000838-3.78%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 23:57

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions