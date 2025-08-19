Virtuals Protocol completes Genesis mechanism upgrade, adding three new subscription thresholds

2025/08/19 09:50
Virtuals Protocol
PANews reported on August 19th that Virtuals Protocol announced an upgrade to its Genesis mechanism, adding three new subscription thresholds ( 21K , 42K , and 100K $VIRTUAL ) to balance demand and fairness. The community allocation is fixed at 7% of the total supply , with liquidity accounting for 6% and veVIRTUAL holders receiving 2% .

