Stellar’s XLM Token Drops 6% as Institutional Selling Intensifies

2025/08/19 11:03
Stellar’s XLM token came under heavy institutional selling pressure between August 17 at 3:00 PM and August 18 at 2:00 PM, sliding from $0.43 to $0.41 in a 6% decline.

Trading volumes during the 24-hour period topped $30 million, representing roughly 7% of daily turnover.

The most notable liquidation event occurred between 1:00 AM and 3:00 AM on August 18, when institutional sellers offloaded more than 60 million tokens. This selloff forced XLM down from $0.42 to $0.41, creating strong resistance at the $0.42 level and defining new support near $0.41.

Despite attempts at recovery, the asset consistently failed to breach the resistance zone, signaling persistent institutional bearishness and leaving XLM vulnerable to further downside.

The final trading hour on August 18 added fresh pressure, as XLM registered a 1% drop between 1:21 PM and 2:20 PM. Institutional selling accelerated between 1:31 PM and 1:42 PM, with corporate liquidations pushing prices from $0.41 to $0.41 on volumes exceeding 2.7 million units.

This flurry of activity confirmed resistance at $0.41 and set a short-term support floor at the same level. Multiple recovery attempts throughout the hour were met with renewed selling pressure, culminating in a stagnant close around $0.41 with minimal volume in the last 20 minutes.

The lack of buying interest highlights the possibility of further weakness should sellers regain momentum.

XLM/USD (TradingView)

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/18/stellar-s-xlm-token-drops-6-as-selling-pressure-intensifies

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a "buy" on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 02:15
Gamblers are still mindlessly following various junk projects on Pump.Fun, while smart money is making 5 to 10 times the profit through new projects on Virtuals.
High-impact developments can shift market sentiment in a matter of hours, as seen with recent moves from Stellar (XLM) and Monero (XMR). Stellar's price is edging toward a decisive $0.47 The post Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
