94% developers expect AI to cut long-term development costs despite high integration expenses

Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 07:30
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07674-0.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-4.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-1.13%

A newly released Google Cloud survey revealed that 87% of developers are now using AI agents to streamline and automate tasks, even as the technology fuels unease among workers already reeling from historic job losses. 

The report, conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, surveyed 615 developers in the US, South Korea, Norway, Finland, and Sweden in late June and early July.

Most of the respondents said AI agents were easing the burden of repetitive or technical work, per the report. Forty-four percent said they were using agents to optimize content and process information at speed, enabling them to focus on more creative responsibilities.

Ninety-four percent expect AI to bring down development costs in the long run, though nearly a quarter of the respondents said it remained difficult to quantify return on investment, particularly given the high upfront costs of integration.

The video game industry is in crisis

The relationship between video game developers and AI hasn’t exactly been rosy. Between 2022 and May 2025, more than 35,000 workers were laid off across the global games business, with large publishers such as Embracer Group, Electronic Arts, Unity, Microsoft, and Sony all cutting staff. According to industry trackers, it is the most sustained wave of job losses in the sector’s history.

At Microsoft, which shed around 9,000 gaming jobs, workers and union organizers have accused management of prioritizing investment in AI initiatives over staff retention. In one highly controversial case, about 200 developers at King, the Activision Blizzard subsidiary known for Candy Crush, were reportedly replaced by AI tools they had helped design, sparking outrage among colleagues and industry peers.

Unions have become increasingly vocal. Blizzard’s narrative design team last month voted to unionize, one week after workers on the Call of Duty franchise did the same.

Opinions are divided on AI as industry ponders way forward

While most developers in the Google study cited efficiency gains, most of them still agree that there are some gray areas that need better clarification. 63% of respondents expressed concern over data ownership, with questions unresolved about whether studios or creators hold rights to AI-generated content.

The “State of the Game Industry” survey, published in January ahead of the Game Developers Conference, painted a more skeptical picture. It found that more than half of studios were already experimenting with generative AI, but nearly a third of respondents characterized its impact as negative. They warned of homogenized content, algorithmic bias, and potential job erosion.

At July’s Develop conference in Brighton, panelists argued that human oversight remained essential to authenticity and inclusion in storytelling, stressing that AI tools should not replace lived experience or cultural nuance.

For many workers, AI represents not only a technical shift but a profound restructuring of how games are made and who gets to make them. Unions are expected to expand as staff seek to safeguard pay and creative input. Meanwhile, investors and executives are betting that the cost savings promised by automation will outweigh legal, reputational, and cultural risks.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a “buy” on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
MAY
MAY$0.0501+2.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.15844-3.47%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21681-3.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00653-1.65%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 02:15
Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

High-impact developments can shift market sentiment in a matter of hours, as seen with recent moves from Stellar (XLM) and Monero (XMR). Stellar’s price is edging toward a decisive $0.47 The post Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Stellar
XLM$0.4072-1.54%
Monero
XMR$266.13+0.10%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00642-0.92%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/16 00:00
Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

The post Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in 2025 as demand for its ecosystem rises. Recent market data shows that both institutional and retail investors are increasingly focused on Ethereum, while also exploring crypto presale opportunities. These presale crypto tokens are reshaping early-stage investing, giving people access to new projects before public launches.  From top crypto presales to innovative pre-sale cryptocurrency launches, this trend is now an important part of Web3 adoption. PepeDollar (PEPD) is one such project gaining traction in the crypto presale list, making some analysts view it as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a massive surge, with nearly US$3 billion in net inflows recorded in a single week. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted only US$562 million during the same period, underscoring Ethereum’s appeal. Treasury firms have also ramped up exposure, moving from US$600 million to US$11 billion in ETH holdings in just six weeks. This trend signals growing institutional confidence and the rising importance of Ethereum in the global market. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for Ethereum ETFs has further boosted momentum. The change reduces operational costs and improves efficiency, making ETH funds more attractive to large investors.  Analysts highlight this shift as one of the biggest catalysts for long-term demand, showing how Ethereum remains central in discussions about wealth-building opportunities. PepeDollar Presale Brings Pay-Fi to Ethereum Layer-2 PepeDollar enters the spotlight as one of the top crypto presales of 2025, building directly on Ethereum’s Layer-2 infrastructure. Its focus is the PepeDollar Payment Protocol, designed to bridge DeFi and real-world payments, creating what the team calls the Pay-Fi economy. This integration of blockchain into daily use cases sets it apart from typical token presales. The new crypto token presale for PepeDollar…
SIX
SIX$0.02205-3.62%
RealLink
REAL$0.05093+5.40%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223072-2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003+0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001743-1.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,227.72-2.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 10:48

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens