X app installs on Android dropped 44% year over year in July

Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 07:39
Elon Musk’s X is losing ground on Android even as it gains on Apple’s platform. New installs on Google Play are consistently falling year over year.

In July 2025, new installs of X on Google Play fell 44% year over year worldwide, while downloads from Apple’s App Store rose 15%, highlighting a widening gap between the two mobile platforms.

TechCrunch reported that the slump on Android is dragging down the service’s overall momentum. Appfigures reports that total mobile downloads in July were down 26% from a year earlier. The picture had looked worse a month prior, when total installs were off by 35% year over year as Android downloads at the time had dropped by nearly half, at 49%.

X’s Android app has long been seen as a problem point, with users complaining about crashes and instability. Nikita Bier, recently appointed as X’s head of product and known for growing teen-focused apps like Gas and TBH before selling them, has suggested that the company will tackle Android performance head-on.

On X, Bier announced hiring for an “Android Dream Team” charged with rebuilding the Android client. He also said the iOS app just logged a record week for installs, a data point that underscored Apple-side momentum even as Android lagged.

Where those missing Android users might be going is not apparent. Bluesky’s growth has cooled, and its Google Play app collected only 119,000 downloads in July, far below the millions who install X on iOS or Android in a typical month. Meta’s Threads, however, has been narrowing the gap with X in daily active users on mobile, suggesting some Android users may be shifting attention there.

The reduced installs on Google Play are hurting X revenue

Appfigures found that X generated $16.9 million in net revenue in July, down from $18.8 million in March 2025. July was slightly better than June’s $16.8 million, but the broader trend has been hard to ignore. Most of X’s overall revenue still comes from advertising rather than premium subscriptions sold inside the apps.

Falling demand for Android likely explains part of the revenue pressure. Another factor is that Grok now offers its own stand-alone app, attracting users who previously paid for X subscriptions mainly to unlock AI features. Those customers may be switching to Grok directly.

Appfigures said the July snapshot reflects performance across devices, giving a clear view of how Android and iOS are diverging.

Musk’s SpaceX continues expansion despite setbacks

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Starlink service experienced a separate setback. The satellite internet network was reported down for users around the world, according to Downdetector, which flagged issues beginning at about 1:30 p.m. ET. Affected customers described sluggish speeds, drop-offs in connectivity, and, in many cases, total service blackouts.

Despite the rough patch, expansion plans are still on the calendar. Cryptopolitan recently reported that SpaceX’s BTC holdings have crossed $1 billion, which is undoubtedly a win for the space firm.

SpaceX has also listed Uzbekistan as a 2026 launch market for Starlink on the service’s website, pointing to a new foothold in Central Asia next year.

And in a near-term move, Kazakhstan’s government has announced a start date for service. “Starting from 13 August 2025, Starlink will officially begin providing satellite internet services in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.” the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan reported.

