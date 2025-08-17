Ethereum Price Inches Toward $5K, Pi Gains 10% While Cold Wallet Presale Hits $6M in Record Time

Success in investing often comes to those who identify potential before it becomes mainstream. Ethereum attracts attention with its price action, while Pi Network sparks interest through its move toward an open mainnet.

Yet Cold Wallet is building traction by tackling one of crypto’s most frustrating issues: high transaction costs. Its model rewards users for participation and offers a defined route from presale to real-world application.

With the presale advancing and utility at its core, Cold Wallet presents a structured vision compared to projects still shaping their direction, making it a notable option for those assessing the best opportunities ahead.

Cold Wallet Gains Momentum as Investors Eye the Best Crypto to Buy 2025

While Ethereum (ETH) continues to test key resistance levels and Pi Network generates speculation around its eventual market entry, investors seeking high-upside opportunities in 2025 are turning their attention to Cold Wallet. In fact, viewed increasingly as the best crypto to buy in 2025, the project has already raised $6 million in its presale. Moreover, now in stage 17 at $0.00998 per CWT, it is set to launch at $0.3517, offering substantial profit potential for early participants.

Furthermore, Cold Wallet’s value proposition is clear: it solves one of crypto’s biggest adoption barriers, fees. By rewarding users in CWT for actions such as paying gas, swapping tokens, or moving funds between crypto and fiat, it transforms the cost of participation into a profit loop. In addition, the system’s tiered rewards structure encourages holding, allowing users to earn higher cashback rates simply by increasing their CWT balance.

In contrast to Ethereum, which faces scalability constraints, and Pi Network, which has yet to confirm a live trading environment, Cold Wallet offers a concrete roadmap from presale to active usage. Its self-custody approach ensures user control over assets, while its sustainable tokenomics and planned Layer 2 or custom infrastructure aim to keep reward distribution seamless and low-cost.

Finally, with each presale stage raising the token price, the window for acquiring CWT at an early valuation is closing quickly. For those tracking ETH and Pi as reference points, Cold Wallet represents a clear, profit-driven alternative with defined timelines and real-world utility, making it a strategic allocation for 2025’s potential top performers.

Ethereum ETH Price Analysis: Breakout Pressure Builds

Ethereum ETH price analysis shows the asset holding near a critical resistance zone, keeping traders on edge for a decisive move. After a slight pullback of 2.23% to around $4,633, ETH still posts a strong 18.65% weekly gain, hinting that bulls remain in control. More importantly, the key trigger lies at $4,872, as breaching this level could spark a short squeeze that forces over $2 billion in bearish positions to close, potentially accelerating gains toward $5,067 and beyond.

In addition, support near $4,500 offers a safety net, while a deeper slip could test $4,144. Nevertheless, market sentiment favors upside as long as ETH holds above its main support, with momentum building for a push to retest and possibly surpass previous highs. Consequently, every tick upward adds pressure to short sellers, setting the stage for a potential breakout that could deliver swift and significant gains for those positioned early.

Pi Network Price Poised for Breakout Potential

Pi network price is drawing attention as the project transitions from its enclosed phase toward the Open Mainnet, a milestone that has reignited market interest. Additionally, the recent release of 276 million PI tokens, representing about 3.5% of the circulating supply, has created a fresh wave of speculation.

While past unlock events have sometimes pressured the price, recent performance shows a 10% gain over the last week, signaling resilient demand.

Moreover, over 13 million users have already migrated to the mainnet, strengthening network activity and community engagement. The key factor driving FOMO is the potential for a major exchange listing. If Pi Network secures a high-profile listing, liquidity could surge and price action may accelerate rapidly.

Cold Wallet’s Position in the Road Ahead

Clear direction and consistent progress often separate projects that hold long-term value from those still finding their footing. Ethereum remains in focus for its price movements, and Pi Network draws attention through its mainnet transition.

However, Cold Wallet stands out for its ability to connect a practical solution with real user incentives. By reducing transaction costs and rewarding participation, it offers a direct link between usage and value. With its presale moving steadily toward launch and a clear plan for utility, Cold Wallet gives investors a defined reason to monitor its growth as part of their strategic considerations for 2025.

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

