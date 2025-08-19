Sam Altman says Trump is underestimating China’s AI threatI’m

Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 07:49
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14254-%2,71
MemeCore
M$0,38963-%7,23
Threshold
T$0,0162-%0,91
U
U$0,02095-%0,75
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,03-%0,13
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1167-%4,18

Sam Altman has said the U.S. is getting it wrong on China’s AI game. The OpenAI CEO told a few reporters in San Francisco that Donald Trump’s latest ban on advanced chips won’t stop China from pushing forward in artificial intelligence.

According to CNBC, Sam met journalists over Mediterranean food in the Presidio and laid out how bad the situation really is. “I’m worried about China,” he said.

He warned that this isn’t some race where one side pulls ahead and wins. “There’s inference capacity, where China probably can build faster,” Sam said. “There’s research, there’s product; a lot of layers to the whole thing.”

He explained that the U.S. is focused on just one piece, blocking chip exports, while China is working on the entire stack. And despite growing controls, Sam doesn’t think any of it is actually helping. “My instinct is that doesn’t work,” he said when asked if fewer GPUs reaching China would be a win.

Trump blocks chips, but Sam says the policy is failing

Trump, now back in the White House, signed off on a full stop of high-end chip exports to China in April 2025. That went even further than the earlier rules from President Joe Biden, which had already added restrictions to slow China’s access to advanced AI hardware.

Trump’s new policy stopped even modified chips, the ones designed to pass Biden’s rules, from going out. But just last week, Washington changed the rules again.

Under a new deal, Nvidia and AMD can now sell certain “China-safe” chips again. But they have to give 15% of their China revenue from those sales to the U.S. government. Sam didn’t talk about that deal directly, but he made it clear that trying to manage AI progress through policy alone isn’t realistic.

“You can export-control one thing, but maybe not the right thing… maybe people build fabs or find other workarounds,” he said. “I’d love an easy solution,” he added. “But my instinct is: That’s hard.”

He made it clear that this isn’t just about the chips. Chinese firms are already working with their own suppliers like Huawei. The controls from Washington haven’t stopped China. If anything, they’ve made Chinese companies move faster. While the U.S. stays dependent on Nvidia and AMD, Chinese labs are building alternatives.

China’s rise pushes OpenAI to release new models

Sam said that China’s progress in AI also pushed OpenAI to start opening up its own models. For years, the company refused to release full models, choosing to lock everything behind APIs. But now, with China releasing more open tools like DeepSeek, OpenAI is changing direction.

“It was clear that if we didn’t do it, the world was gonna head to be mostly built on Chinese open source models,” Sam said. “That was a factor in our decision, for sure. Wasn’t the only one, but that loomed large.”

OpenAI just released two new models: gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b. These are its first open-weight models since GPT-2 dropped in 2019. The new ones aren’t fully open source, the training data and source code are still locked, but the weights are now public.

That means developers can download and run them, even offline. The goal, Sam said, was to support people building locally-run coding agents.

Sam admitted these models won’t blow anyone away. Some developers say they’re missing key features. He didn’t argue. The team built them for one thing only, he said, and if needs change, they’ll adjust. “If the kind of demand shifts in the world,” he said, “you can push it to something else.”

Right now, OpenAI is the only major U.S. company going this route. Meta had gone open with its Llama models before, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said they might stop. That puts OpenAI out front, at least for now, as Chinese labs keep releasing flexible tools that anyone can use.

Sam once said that locking up models had put OpenAI “on the wrong side of history.” This new decision looks like an effort to fix that. But it’s also a way to keep developers inside OpenAI instead of losing them to Chinese labs offering more freedom.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a “buy” on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
MAY
MAY$0,0501+%2,28
Major
MAJOR$0,15844-%3,47
DOGE
DOGE$0,21681-%3,74
ALI
ALI$0,00653-%1,65
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 02:15
Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

High-impact developments can shift market sentiment in a matter of hours, as seen with recent moves from Stellar (XLM) and Monero (XMR). Stellar’s price is edging toward a decisive $0.47 The post Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Stellar
XLM$0,4072-%1,54
Monero
XMR$266,13+%0,10
Fuel
FUEL$0,00642-%0,92
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/16 00:00
Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

The post Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in 2025 as demand for its ecosystem rises. Recent market data shows that both institutional and retail investors are increasingly focused on Ethereum, while also exploring crypto presale opportunities. These presale crypto tokens are reshaping early-stage investing, giving people access to new projects before public launches.  From top crypto presales to innovative pre-sale cryptocurrency launches, this trend is now an important part of Web3 adoption. PepeDollar (PEPD) is one such project gaining traction in the crypto presale list, making some analysts view it as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a massive surge, with nearly US$3 billion in net inflows recorded in a single week. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted only US$562 million during the same period, underscoring Ethereum’s appeal. Treasury firms have also ramped up exposure, moving from US$600 million to US$11 billion in ETH holdings in just six weeks. This trend signals growing institutional confidence and the rising importance of Ethereum in the global market. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for Ethereum ETFs has further boosted momentum. The change reduces operational costs and improves efficiency, making ETH funds more attractive to large investors.  Analysts highlight this shift as one of the biggest catalysts for long-term demand, showing how Ethereum remains central in discussions about wealth-building opportunities. PepeDollar Presale Brings Pay-Fi to Ethereum Layer-2 PepeDollar enters the spotlight as one of the top crypto presales of 2025, building directly on Ethereum’s Layer-2 infrastructure. Its focus is the PepeDollar Payment Protocol, designed to bridge DeFi and real-world payments, creating what the team calls the Pay-Fi economy. This integration of blockchain into daily use cases sets it apart from typical token presales. The new crypto token presale for PepeDollar…
SIX
SIX$0,02205-%3,62
RealLink
REAL$0,05093+%5,40
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00223072-%2,38
Moonveil
MORE$0,1003+%0,30
DeFi
DEFI$0,001743-%1,19
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4.227,72-%2,35
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 10:48

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens