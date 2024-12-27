Year-end review series丨Twists and turns, a picture to review the glorious 2024 🪶👇

In the blink of an eye, 2024 is coming to an end. We have experienced a lot this year:

From the halving of Bitcoin to breaking through the $100,000 mark, from the approval of the Ethereum ETF to Trump's victory, from the dual exhaustion of market liquidity and narrative to the popularity of DeSci and AI Agent.

This year, the crypto industry has grown amid doubts and twists and turns, opening a new chapter!