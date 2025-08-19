BitMine Becomes World’s 2nd Largest Crypto Treasury With $6.6B

CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 12:59

Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies announced on Monday that it has become the second-largest crypto treasury in the world, behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

The firm updated its Ether holdings figures to 1.52 million ETH worth around $6.6 billion. Even with the asset’s retreat, that huge stash is worth more than the $5.88 billion in Bitcoin that MARA holds.

The firm stated that it now holds 373,110 more ETH than a week ago, and its stash is $1.7 billion higher than a week ago.

Super-aggressive Accumulation

“In just a week, BitMine increased its ETH holdings by $1.7 billion to $6.6 billion, as institutional investors have expressed interest and support for our pursuit of the ‘alchemy of 5%’ of ETH,” said Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who is also the Chairman of BitMine.

Lee echoed comments he made last week, stating that Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years.

Ether is emerging as a direct way to gain exposure to the “expected meteoric growth” in stablecoins as the Ethereum network hosts most of these assets, JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note last week.

Ethereum currently has more than 55% market share of total tokenized real-world assets on-chain value, including stablecoins, according to RWA.xyz.

BitMine has 37% market dominance in the Ethereum treasury sector, which is currently worth $17.6 billion with more than 4 million ETH accumulated by corporations, according to SER. The firm has targeted a $20 billion Ether treasury.

Meanwhile, BTCS Inc. became the first public company to issue a dividend in ETH this week.

ETH Price Retreats

ETH prices have continued to retreat, however, as the crypto market correction deepens and the chances of it hitting an all-time high this month dwindle.

Ether recovered from Monday’s low of $4,250 but failed to move higher than $4,380, retreating back below $4,300 again during the Tuesday morning Asian trading session.

The asset has now corrected 10% from its 2025 high and is currently trading around support levels. A breakdown from here could result in a fast fall below $4,000, however.

The post BitMine Becomes World’s 2nd Largest Crypto Treasury With $6.6B appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Daily, the non-profit Hong Kong Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee (DAAMC) announced its establishment with the
Bittensor
TAO$350.22-1.94%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.24-0.14%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 13:13
Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the implementation of the GENIUS Act on Monday, also known as the stablecoin bill, citing its potential to secure “American leadership” in digital assets. read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011+0.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0391-1.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:25
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.95-3.87%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004979-2.08%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.159843+1.04%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01893+0.96%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-4.21%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00

Trending News

More

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH