Crypto.com Partners with VeChain Foundation While VET Struggles at $0.023

Tronweekly
2025/08/19 01:36
BRC20.COM
COM$0,02191-10,74%
VeChain
VET$0,0234-1,01%
VeThor Token
VTHO$0,001844-1,17%
VeChain
  • Crypto.com teams up with VeChain Foundation to add custody support for VET and VTHO.
  • VET price slipped 6% despite the partnership announcement.
  • Strong resistance at $0.0268 continues to limit upward moves.

Crypto.com has entered into a partnership with the VeChain Foundation, adding custody support for VET and VeThor (VTHO). The collaboration offers fresh entry points for institutions interested in gaining access into the VeChainThor blockchain, built on the foundations of data transparency, frictionless business collaboration, and fast value movements within business and consumer markets.

The Crypto.com Custody gives institutions and high-net-worth individuals a safe platform. It has insured coverage, governance functionality, and multi-user management, all tailored to suit the needs of registered financial participants. With the new support, institutions can custody and hold VET and VTHO through a secure system designed specifically to meet rising demand for security and compliance in digital asset markets.

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, highlighted the importance of custody services for institutional investors. Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, said:

VeChain Updates Fee System for Stable Transactions

The VeChainThor blockchain runs on a two-token design. Value transfers are done through VET, and transaction fees are paid through VTHO. In this way, the network is able to maintain stable transaction fees regardless of volatile market fluctuations.

VeChain just improved its fee structure, borrowing lessons from Ethereum’s EIP1559. It dynamically adjusts gas costs and therefore balances demand against cost efficiency. It also makes the network more secure while injecting a deflationary factor into the token economy.

With the addition of Crypto.com’s custody services, VeChain can present its blockchain to more institutions looking for scalable and compliant technology. The partnership aligns with VeChain’s strategy to push adoption across global enterprises that need cost control, transparency, and trust in blockchain systems.

VeChain (VET) Falls 6% Amid Market Pressure

Although the collaboration holds long-term development prospects, the short-term market reaction toward VET has been negative. VET dropped 6% over the last 24 hours, currently changing hands at $0.02370. It has been consolidating within a confined area since July, maintaining support at $0.0216 and resistance at $0.0268.

VETUSD 2025 08 18 08 43 27Source: Tradingview

Technical indicators register downward pressure. VET is priced below its short-term averages, with the 20-day EMA and the 50-day EMA standing at $0.0246 and $0.0244, respectively. The 100-day and 200-day EMAs, both above today’s level, remain pressuring the market mood.

The Bollinger Bands are tighter, an indication of low volatility, but the price is biased towards the downside, and it is weakening. A breakdown below $0.0216 would send VET down towards $0.0200. If it crosses over $0.0268, we can see the momentum change and open up room towards $0.0300.

Also Read: VeChain Price Analysis: VET Aims for $0.03400 as Buyers Defend Key Support

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

PANews reported on August 19th that, according to Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Daily, the non-profit Hong Kong Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee (DAAMC) announced its establishment with the
Bittensor
TAO$350,22-1,94%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21,24-0,14%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 13:13
Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed the implementation of the GENIUS Act on Monday, also known as the stablecoin bill, citing its potential to secure “American leadership” in digital assets. read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10011+0,24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,0391-1,13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 12:25
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41,95-3,87%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004979-2,08%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,159843+1,04%
League of Traders
LOT$0,01893+0,96%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1158-4,21%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00

Trending News

More

Hong Kong establishes digital asset anti-money laundering professional committee, with participation from SlowMist, Yuanbi, etc.

Scott Bessent Says Genius Act 'Essential' To Secure US 'Leadership' In Digital Assets, Says It Will Boost Dollar Access For Billions

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Morgan Stanley: AI could add $16 trillion to the US stock market, impacting 90% of jobs

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH